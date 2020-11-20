e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December

Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December

The US drugmaker and its German partner said earlier this week that a final analysis of clinical trial data showed the shot was 95% effective at preventing the disease.

world Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
A mandatory mask sign near the Pfizer Inc. facility in Puurs, Belgium.
A mandatory mask sign near the Pfizer Inc. facility in Puurs, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
         

Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE on Friday said they plan to file for an emergency use authorisation that could allow their Covid-19 vaccine to be used in the US next month.

In a respite to a pandemic-hit world, the US drugmaker and its German partner had confirmed earlier this week that a final analysis of clinical trial data showed the shot was 95% effective at preventing the disease.

The filing with the Food and Drug Administration could permit the vaccine to be administered to high-risk populations in the US by the middle to the end of December, the companies said in a statement.

In their application, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have also included safety data on about 100 children 12-15 years of age. The company said 45 per cent of US trial participants are 56-85 years old.

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla has said that this move by the drugmakers marks a critical milestone.

““Filing in the U.S. represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine to the world and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine,” Bourla said in a statement.

tags
top news
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In