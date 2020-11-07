Philadelphia Mayor tells Trump to ‘put his big boy pants on’ and accept defeat

world

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:15 IST

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney on Friday (local time) stated that US President Donald Trump should ‘put his big boy pants on’, as signs indicate that the President might lose this election.

“I think what the President needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on,” said Kenney in a press conference, reported CNN.

Calling Trump’s allegations for the presidential polls as ‘baseless’, Kenney stated that a plain and simple democratic process was undertaken in the state while counting the ballots.

“While some, including the President, continue to spew baseless claims of fraud...what we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy plain and simple,” CNN quoted Kenney.

He also claimed that the city shines as an example of how to run an election correctly.

“He [Trump] needs to acknowledge that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Kenny added.

According to CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead over the President in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden currently leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates.