Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened
An ammonia leak from an ice plant in the Philippine capital region left two dead and more than 90 others injured or sickened while hundreds of residents fled to safety, an official said Thursday.
Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant’s electrician, was found in the building Thursday.
More than 90 residents and employees were taken to hospitals after being exposed to the leaking ammonia, which is used as a refrigerant but could be toxic to people in large amounts, officials said. More than 20 remained in a hospital, complaining of breathing difficulties, eye and skin irritation and other illnesses.
Hundreds of residents near the ice plant fled to safety after smelling the pungent fumes Wednesday but started to return when the leak eased hours later, officials said.
Tiangco said investigators were trying to determine if ammonia leaked from a pipe or was set off after a half-filled tank exploded. He apologized to the victims, saying the company, which is partly owned by his mother, would shoulder all medical and burial expenses.
The plant has been ordered closed and won't reopen until it puts in place additional safeguards. Safety checks in other ice plants and cold storage warehouses in Navotas, one of Asia’s largest fish ports, will be taken to avoid a repeat of the accident, officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US warship sails by sensitive Taiwan Strait as US navy deploys carrier to Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests, access to internet ‘hallmarks of thriving democracy’, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO preparing to deliver vaccines across Syria from April despite conflict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recovered Covid patients may need only one shot of mRNA vaccines: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Israel can't celebrate its vaccine success yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conducts most sophisticated repression abroad: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gulf nations impose more restrictions to fight virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison says had 'constructive' meeting with Google chief Pichai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-Canadian groups ask Canada PM to condemn farmer protest violence on Jan 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why are Covid-19 cases falling? Are vaccines the main driver? Experts answer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada designates Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox