Philippines accuses Chinese navy helicopter of ‘dangerous’ maneuvers over South China sea

Bloomberg |
Feb 18, 2025 03:19 PM IST

Philippines condemns Chinese Navy helicopter's dangerous maneuvers near its aircraft in South China Sea.

The Philippines said a Chinese Navy helicopter carried out “dangerous flight maneuvers” near its own aircraft over the South China Sea.

An aircraft identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as Chinese Navy helicopter (L) flies near the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane during an aerial reconnaissance flight at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea (AFP/Jam STA ROSA )
An aircraft identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as Chinese Navy helicopter (L) flies near the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane during an aerial reconnaissance flight at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea (AFP/Jam STA ROSA )

The Chinese aircraft came as close as three meters to a Philippine fisheries bureau chopper flying around Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday morning, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a post on X.

Also read: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued

“This reckless action posed a serious risk to the safety of the pilots and passengers,” Tarriela said, adding that coast guard personnel and photojournalists were onboard the Philippine aircraft during the incident.

The Chinese embassy in Manila didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also read: ‘Hands cuffed, legs were chained’: Deportees from second US military aircraft recount ordeal

The incident marks the latest encounter that could inflame lingering tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea, as both nations assert their claims to the resource-rich waterway that serves as a key trade route.

