Philippine's Rodrigo Duterte says presidency not for Women, tells daughter not to run
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte advised his daughter against running to succeed him in the 2022 election, saying the presidency “is not for women.”
In a televised speech on Thursday, the president said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte “is not running” in the next election even though a recent survey by Pulse Asia Research Inc showed she was the top pick to succeed him. Sara Duterte chairs an alliance of political parties, and stepped into the national spotlight in 2019 by campaigning for Senate candidates, most of whom won.
“I pity her,” the president said at the inauguration of an elevated highway in the capital. “She will go through what I went through.”
Rodrigo Duterte, who has a history of making vulgar and sexist comments, also said he doesn’t intend to extend his six-year term. His allies in Congress have sought to revise the Constitution, which was enacted after the overthrow of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.
“Even if you serve it to me on a silver platter or give me ten more years for free, I am done,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief calls for justice over US Capitol mob siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden Plans to Name South Carolina’s Harrison to Head DNC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as Justice Dept probe continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American capital turns into a fortress ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil sends aircraft to collect vaccines, 'too early' for exports, says India
- A statement issued by Brazil’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said an Airbus A330neo aircraft of Azul Airlines equipped with special containers was set to fly back from Mumbai with two million doses of vaccine from Serum Institute of India and reach the country on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAEA highlights another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
- The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palm Oil producers say anti-palm oil campaigns hinder sustainability shift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims jump by most since March, approach 1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slow progress on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pak court tells govt to ask India if it’s serious on the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox