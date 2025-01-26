Planet Parade 2025: Rare phenomenon featuring Venus, Saturn enthralls skygazers

Six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus - made an appearance together in a celestial spectacle that captured the attention of sky-gazers across the globe on Saturday night. The stunning planetary alignment is known as the "planet parade." A composite image made using real telescope images captured during the planet parade.(X/Andrew Mccarthy)

Though such alignments aren't unheard of, this particular formation was special due to the sheer number of planets visible together. Just after sunset, when the sky was painted with the soft hues of dusk, the spectacle began to unfold. Around 45 minutes post-sunset, observers were treated to an awe-inspiring display.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn could be spotted with the naked eye, their shimmering lights twinkling against the darkening sky. But for those wishing to catch a glimpse of the more distant Uranus and Neptune, a telescope was required, offering a more intimate view of the planets far from Earth's reach.

Planet parade pics flood social media

On social media, the excitement was palpable and several users share images and videos of the spectacle.

A user on X shared a video of Mars and Jupiter from their home at 9 pm, proudly captioning it with, “I witnessed two planets - Mars and Jupiter - outside my home in the sky! Identified them through the Star Walk app.”

Another shared a snapshot of the celestial alignment, calling it a "Mobile capture of the Celestial Planet Parade."

Others took to the platform to share their spotting tips. One X user, eager to help others, offered advice on how to catch the planets in their proper locations: “Look west about 30 minutes after sunset, and you'll immediately see Venus. Below and slightly to the left is much dimmer Saturn. Jupiter is almost directly overhead in the Hyades cluster, and Mars is high in the east, in Gemini."

For some, the event wasn’t just about seeing the planets - it was about experiencing them in a deeper, more connected way. In Gurugram, Jyoti Raghavan Khanduja, founder of Forest Spirit Learning, had organized a special sky-gazing session at Shikohpur. "It’s our first astronomy event, and the response from across Delhi-NCR has been incredible," she said. "People of all ages are booking the session to experience one-of-a-kind sky-gazing. We all need to gaze at the night sky just once. It makes us realize how small we are in nature’s scheme of things."