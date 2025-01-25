Planet Parade 2025 to be best visible today: When and how to watch?

In a rare celestial event, six planets - Venur, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in a formation called the ‘planet parade’. The phenomenon will be best visible on Saturday evening, January 25. According to experts, the planets will not be perfectly aligned in a straight line but are closely grouped on one side of the sun. (NASA)

Such astronomical phenomena are not uncommon. However, the special thing about this particular line up is the number of planets that will align together to make the formation.

The best time to watch the majestic phenomenon is around 45 minutes post sunset. One of the best parts about this celestial formation is that four planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye after the sun sets. However, to view Uranus and Neptune, a telescope will be required.

According to experts, the planets will not be perfectly aligned in a straight line but are closely grouped on one side of the sun.

When and where to watch

In India, the Bengaluru people are in great luck. Vijay Kapoor of the Bangalore Astronomy Club notes that binoculars will allow observers to catch a glimpse of Jupiter’s moons, while Uranus and Neptune will require a telescope for clearer viewing. By March 8, Mercury will join the alignment, making it even more exciting for those interested in exploring the night sky, said a Times of India report.

To witness the phenomenon in full glory, locations with minimal light pollution are preferable, say the experts. Among excellent vantage points are Nandi Hills, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu and clear skies are a crucial part for a nice viewing of the alignment, the TOI report added.

In Gurugram, Jyoti Raghavan Khanduja, founder of Forest Spirit Learning, is organising a session in Shikohpur, Gurugram. She said, “It’s our first astronomy event, and the response from across Delhi-NCR has been great. People of all ages are booking the session to experience one-of-a-kind sky-gazing…We all need to gaze at the night sky just once. It makes us realise how small we are in nature’s scheme of things.”

In Pune and Mumbai, Piyush Arun, Strategic & Creative Head, YanamOffbeat, a trip and trek company is organising an event to view the alignment. He says, “We have one batch each on January 25 and 26 at the peak time, 8:30 pm. Our session is more than stargazing. It’s a live exploration of stars, planets and other celestial bodies.” He explains, “These sessions typically feature deep-space telescopes in locations free from light pollution. The events also include extras like meditation, Q&A with astronomers, and lakeside camping.”

Some apps such as Star Walk, Star Tracker, and Sky Map can also be used as guides to witness the planet parade.