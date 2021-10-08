Home / World News / Poland will be in the European family of nations: PM Morawiecki on 'Polexit' speculations
world news

Poland will be in the European family of nations: PM Morawiecki on 'Polexit' speculations

The Polish top court on Thursday warned EU institutions not to "act beyond the scope of their competencies" by interfering with the country's judiciary.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File)(John Thys/Pool via REUTERS)
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File)(John Thys/Pool via REUTERS)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday dismissed speculations of a “Polexit” and asserted that Poland wanted to stay in the European Union (EU). The development comes a day after a landmark court ruling that experts said could lead to Poland's divorce from the EU like the United Kingdom's exit.

"Poland's place is and will be in the European family of nations," Morawiecki said in a Facebook post, adding that joining the bloc was "one of the highlights of the last decades" for Poland as well as the European Union, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The Polish top court on Thursday ruled that some EU treaty articles were "incompatible" with Poland's constitution and warned EU institutions not to "act beyond the scope of their competencies" by interfering with the country's judiciary.

The ruling rejecting EU's supremacy, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told the BFM-TV broadcaster in an interview, "is very serious... there is the risk of a de-facto exit" of Poland from the EU. "I do not want the exit of Poland," he added.

Poland and the EU are at odds over judicial reforms introduced by Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party which Brussels warns threaten the country's democracy.

However, the EU Commission said that it would use all the tools available to to ensure the primacy of EU law in Poland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
poland european union
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out