Poland will be in the European family of nations: PM Morawiecki on 'Polexit' speculations

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday dismissed speculations of a “Polexit” and asserted that Poland wanted to stay in the European Union (EU). The development comes a day after a landmark court ruling that experts said could lead to Poland's divorce from the EU like the United Kingdom's exit.

"Poland's place is and will be in the European family of nations," Morawiecki said in a Facebook post, adding that joining the bloc was "one of the highlights of the last decades" for Poland as well as the European Union, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The Polish top court on Thursday ruled that some EU treaty articles were "incompatible" with Poland's constitution and warned EU institutions not to "act beyond the scope of their competencies" by interfering with the country's judiciary.

The ruling rejecting EU's supremacy, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told the BFM-TV broadcaster in an interview, "is very serious... there is the risk of a de-facto exit" of Poland from the EU. "I do not want the exit of Poland," he added.

Poland and the EU are at odds over judicial reforms introduced by Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party which Brussels warns threaten the country's democracy.

However, the EU Commission said that it would use all the tools available to to ensure the primacy of EU law in Poland.