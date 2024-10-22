The Council of Europe's anti-racism body charged Tuesday that political speech in Italy had become xenophobic and divisive, often targeted at "refugees, asylum seekers and migrants". Political speech in Italy 'xenophobic': Europe's anti-racism body

In the report published Tuesday by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance , the human rights monitoring body also cited Italy for racial profiling by police towards Roma and blacks, while noting that LGBTQ people "continue to face prejudice and discrimination in everyday life."

"The public discourse has become increasingly xenophobic and political speech has taken on highly divisive and antagonistic overtones particularly targeting refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, as well as Italian citizens with migration backgrounds, Roma and LGBTI persons," wrote the report.

"Hate speech, including by high-level politicians, often remains unchallenged," it added.

The report made no mention by name of the two-year-old hard-right government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who has taken a harsh line on security issues, especially migration.

Instead, the report referred throughout to "authorities," which could include previous governments since the ECRI's last report was in 2016.

While citing progress since then in tackling such problems as bullying in schools, online hate speech, and antisemitism, ECRI nevertheless said other issues "continue to give rise to concern."

Regarding law enforcement, ECRI said the police's ability to address hate-motivated violence "is diminished by underreporting and lack of trust on the part of people belonging to groups of concern to ECRI," namely "Roma and people of African descent."

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi bashed the report on social media, calling it "unacceptable" that the body "insults women and men who with dedication put their lives at risk every day to guarantee the safety of citizens".

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-immigrant League party, was more blunt: "If these gentlemen like Roma and illegal immigrants so much, they should take them all home to Strasbourg."

On migrants and the charity groups that seek to rescue them in the Mediterranean, the ECRI said the "negative mainstream political narratives created serious obstacles to effective integration and inclusion of migrants" while at the same time "endangered the activities" of such NGOs.

It also said "undue criticism" on judges dealing with migration cases also threatens their independence.

The report recommended an awareness raising campaign around racist and other hate speech, measures to ensure that migrant children had adequate support in schools, and steps to address social housing for Roma.

It also said authorities should "promptly commission a comprehensive and independent study with the aim of detecting and addressing any racial profiling practices by law enforcement officials affecting in particular Roma and people of African descent".

ams/gv

