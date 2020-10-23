Pompeo urges Sri Lanka to make difficult decisions regarding China

world

During his Asia trip from October 25 to 30, US State Department Secretary Michael Pompeo will be urging the Sri Lankan officials to make decisions about its relationship with China and to review the option that the United States offers for transparent and sustainable economic development, an official said.

“Right now, we think [Sri Lanka is] at a point to make some choices about where they head,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean Thompson on Thursday (local time) said while replying to a question on Sri Lanka’s growing relationship with China.

“In the interest of strengthening our longstanding partnership with Sri Lanka and reinforcing our long-term commitment to the region, we encourage Sri Lanka to review the options we offer for transparent and sustainable economic development in contrast to discriminatory and opaque practices,” he said.

Thompson said that the US appealed to Sri Lanka to make necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity.

“We urge Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity, and we stand ready to partner with Sri Lanka for its economic development and growth,” he said.

Pompeo will be travelling to India, Colombo, Male and Jakarta from October 25 - 30.