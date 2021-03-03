Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners
- Pope Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.
At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017.
Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".
Young people in the country, he said, deserved a future "where hate and injustice give way to encounter and reconciliation".
Francis repeated an appeal he first made last month, asking the country's military leaders to made a concrete gesture of reconciliation by releasing political prisoners.
Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi is among those detained.
free movement of some 2,000 Amboseli elephants, along with two dozen other wildlife species plus cows owned by local Maasai people, may be under threat - from avocados.
Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
