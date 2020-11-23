e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pope Francis says his brush with death helps him relate to Covid-19 victims

Pope Francis says his brush with death helps him relate to Covid-19 victims

In the book, a conversation with one of his biographers, Briton Austen Ivereigh, Francis talks in some of the most personal terms to date about the time he was hovering between life and death.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Vatican City
Pope Francis
Pope Francis(Reuters photo)
         

Pope Francis says in a new book that he can relate to people in intensive care units who fear dying from coronavirus because of his own experience when part of his lung was removed 63 years ago.

Italian newspapers published excerpts of the new book “Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future,” on Monday ahead of publication next month.

In the book, a conversation with one of his biographers, Briton Austen Ivereigh, Francis talks in some of the most personal terms to date about the time he was hovering between life and death.

“I know from experience the feeling of those who are sick with coronavirus, struggling to breathe as they are attached to a ventilator,” he said.

Francis was a 21-year-old seminarian in the second year of his studies for the priesthood in his native Buenos Aires when an illness that had been mis-diagnosed as influenza worsened and he was hospitalised.

“They took about a litre and a half of water out of one lung and I was hanging between life and death,” he said.

Several months later doctors removed the upper lobe of his right lung. Today, the 83-year-old pope can be heard breathing heavily after climbing stairs.

“(The experience) changed my bearings,” he said. “For months I didn’t know who I was, if I would live or die, even the doctors didn’t know. I remember hugging my mother one day and asking her if I was about to die.”

Francis recounts how a nun who worked as nurse helped save his life by secretly doubling the doses of penicillin and streptomycin that a doctor had prescribed.

“Thanks to her regular contact with sick people, she knew what patients needed better than the doctor and had the courage to put that experience to work,” he said.

tags
top news
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In