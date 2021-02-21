Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
Pope Francis on Saturday visited with a Holocaust survivor in her Rome apartment to pay tribute to all those who suffered from what he called “the craziness of Nazi populism.”
Francis surprised Romans strolling Saturday afternoon on a Rome street not far from the Spanish Steps when a Vatican sedan dropped him off outside the apartment building that is home to Edith Bruck, a Hungarian-born writer and poet.
Bruck, who is 88, survived life in Nazi-run death camps during World War II and later settled in Italy.
The Vatican said that during the hour-long visit, Francis told her: “I came to thank you for your witness and to pay homage to the people martyred by the craziness of Nazi populism."
Read more: Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
“And with sincerity I repeat the words I pronounced from my heart at Yad Vashem, and that I repeat in front of every person who, like you, suffered so much because of this: ‘Forgive, Lord, in the name of humanity,'" the pontiff told Bruck, according to the Vatican's account of the private meeting.
Francis was referring to his 2014 visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel where he prayed and also kissed the hands of several survivors in a gesture of humility.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the conversation between Francis and Bruck ”evoked the fears and the hopes for the times that we are living through, stressing the value of memory and the role of the elderly in cultivating it and transmitting it to the youngest."
Read more: Pope seeks to encourage musicians silenced by coronavirus
Italian RAI state TV said the pope had wanted to meet with Bruck after reading an interview with her recently in the Vatican newspaper.
A day earlier, Italy's interior minister condemned attacks on social media leveled against another Holocaust survivor, Italian senator-for-life Liliana Segre. Prosecutors are investigating the invective and racist comments which followed the 90-year-old Segre's urging other older adults in Italy to follow her example and receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US state secretary, Abdullah discuss ways of accelerating Afghan peace process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope visits Holocaust survivor in Rome home to thank her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO still has no details from Tanzania on its Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deeply concerned': US on reports of Myanmar security forces firing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas homes hit with thousand-dollar bills after winter woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump eyeing return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French President Macron's approval rating 'stable' as country awaits virus curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite end of one-child policy, birth rates declined in China during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox