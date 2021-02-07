Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
Pope Francis came down clearly on Sunday against military leaders in Myanmar following the coup there last week, expressing his "solidarity with the people" of the country and asking leaders to serve the common good.
Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar, which he visited in 2017, "with deep concern".
Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce the Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's PLA provides Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After US, UK, India gave the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Here's a list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January, says police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran claims no knowledge of oil cargo US is trying to seize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to house migrant workers in hotels to curb virus spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox