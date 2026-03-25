Port Arthur refinery explosion: Witnesses describe moment Valero plant blew up; ‘Biggest I've seen in 40 years’
Valero refinery explosion in Port Arthur shook residents, prompting a shelter-in-place order. Eyewitnesses reported a powerful blast and extensive smoke.
A massive explosion at a Valero refinery in Port Arthur has left residents shaken, with eyewitnesses describing it as one of the most powerful blasts in decades. Authorities continue to enforce a shelter-in-place order and investigate the cause.
The explosion, reported on Monday, sent towering plumes of black smoke into the sky and was heard miles away, prompting emergency alerts for nearby communities. Officials have yet to confirm casualties, while response teams remain at the site to contain the situation and monitor air quality.
Witnesses have reported loud blasts that rocked car windows, per the Deep Dive.
Read more: Explosion at Valero refinery, huge fire, smoke seen as Texas plant blows up: What we know so far
Long-time resident recounts moment of explosion
A Port Arthur resident, John Beard, and an eyewitness said the Valero explosion was unlike anything he had experienced in nearly four decades in the industry.
He described the explosion as “tremendous” and mentioned seeing a “devastating fire.” He described the scene after the explosion was heard as “catastrophic.” The cars were scattering to drive away from the scene, per the resident.
Beard said that there was “a lot of mayhem, people in cars driving, wondering which way to go” as there was only a “highway that's the only way in and out.”
Beard further anticipated that the explosion may disrupt the entire refinery, citing other units catching fire and releasing massive amounts of gas.
He said, “It's probably going to cause a lot of those units to be down for a considerable period of time as they adjust to whatever this is that has happened.”
The Deep Dive shared another witness account where the resident described the presence of a pervasive rotten egg odor at the scene.
Videos and audio clips circulating on social media captured the intensity of the blast, with a loud shockwave heard seconds before flames and smoke engulfed parts of the facility.
“This comes at the worst possible time”
Mario Nawfal, a self-claimed journalist on X, wrote under Beard's account, “The facility processes roughly 395,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it a critical piece of America's fuel supply chain. Port Arthur sits along the Gulf Coast refining corridor that handles nearly half of all U.S. refining capacity.”
Nawfal cites some consequences of the disruption that Beard predicted the explosion would produce. “This comes at the worst possible time,” he wrote.
The growing conflict between the United States and Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, forcing oil prices to skyrocket, reaching $100 already. Nawfal lists, “Iraq declared force majeure on its oil production. Qatar's LNG hub is damaged. Global crude is above $100.”
Nawfal further wrote about a potential shutdown of the refinery. “Even a temporary shutdown of a facility this size tightens domestic fuel supply at a moment when Americans are already paying $3.90+ at the pump,” he said.
Read more: Valero refinery explosion: Videos show massive fire, smoke in Port Arthur, Texas
Police posted an emergency alert
A shelter in place is already in place for the residents of Port Arthur and nearby areas. The alert shared by the Port Arthur Gov official page lists Stilwell Boulevard west, South of Hwy 73, Sabine Pass and Pleasure Island as areas of caution.
The alert has also urged residents to remain in place until an “All Clear” message is issued by the emergency personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More