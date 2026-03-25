Port Arthur refinery explosion: Witnesses describe moment Valero plant blew up; ‘Biggest I've seen in 40 years’

A massive explosion at a Valero refinery in Port Arthur has left residents shaken, with eyewitnesses describing it as one of the most powerful blasts in decades. Authorities continue to enforce a shelter-in-place order and investigate the cause. Valero refinery explosion in Port Arthur has shaken residents, prompting a shelter-in-place order. Eyewitnesses report a powerful blast and extensive smoke. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

The explosion, reported on Monday, sent towering plumes of black smoke into the sky and was heard miles away, prompting emergency alerts for nearby communities. Officials have yet to confirm casualties, while response teams remain at the site to contain the situation and monitor air quality.

Witnesses have reported loud blasts that rocked car windows, per the Deep Dive.

Read more: Explosion at Valero refinery, huge fire, smoke seen as Texas plant blows up: What we know so far

Long-time resident recounts moment of explosion A Port Arthur resident, John Beard, and an eyewitness said the Valero explosion was unlike anything he had experienced in nearly four decades in the industry.

He described the explosion as “tremendous” and mentioned seeing a “devastating fire.” He described the scene after the explosion was heard as “catastrophic.” The cars were scattering to drive away from the scene, per the resident.

Beard said that there was “a lot of mayhem, people in cars driving, wondering which way to go” as there was only a “highway that's the only way in and out.”

Beard further anticipated that the explosion may disrupt the entire refinery, citing other units catching fire and releasing massive amounts of gas.

He said, “It's probably going to cause a lot of those units to be down for a considerable period of time as they adjust to whatever this is that has happened.”

The Deep Dive shared another witness account where the resident described the presence of a pervasive rotten egg odor at the scene.

Videos and audio clips circulating on social media captured the intensity of the blast, with a loud shockwave heard seconds before flames and smoke engulfed parts of the facility.