Home / World News / President Trump says coronavirus pandemic could end in US by July-August

President Trump says coronavirus pandemic could end in US by July-August

President Trump, who said the US “may be” heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors.

world Updated: Mar 17, 2020 07:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak while accompanied by members of the coronavirus (COVID-19) task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak while accompanied by members of the coronavirus (COVID-19) task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump said Monday the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

“So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how long the outbreak might last.

“So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through.”

Trump, who said the US “may be” heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors.

