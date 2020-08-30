e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prez Donald Trump to visit Kenosha in wake of racial unrest

Prez Donald Trump to visit Kenosha in wake of racial unrest

Trump will meet police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday and “survey damage from recent riots” triggered by Blake’s shooting last weekend, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Saturday.

world Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:12 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Protesters have taken to the streets in major cities nationwide this summer over the deaths of black people at the hands of police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Protesters have taken to the streets in major cities nationwide this summer over the deaths of black people at the hands of police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.(Reuters Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump will travel next week to the Midwestern city where African American Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a white policeman, sparking a nationwide wave of protest.

Trump will meet police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday and “survey damage from recent riots” triggered by Blake’s shooting last weekend, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Saturday.

Blake took at least half a dozen shots in front of his small children as he tried to get into a car, in an incident that has prompted an outpouring of anger over yet another shooting of a black man by police.

Deere did not say if Trump would meet the family of Blake, 29, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Protesters have taken to the streets in major cities nationwide this summer over the deaths of black people at the hands of police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Also read: ‘How dare we not vote?’ Black voters organize after DC march

It is the most widespread civil unrest in the United States for decades.

Trump has characterized the mostly-peaceful activists as rioters as he pushes a law and order message while fighting an uphill battle for re-election in November.

Kenosha, about an hour’s drive from Chicago, saw three nights of violence after the Blake shooting as protesters set fire to buildings and cars.

Major US sports leagues including the NBA were forced to suspend play as African American and other players outraged by the shooting joined the latest national wave of anger over racial injustice and police misconduct.

On Friday tens of thousands of protesters thronged the US capital for a mass march marking the anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr’s historic “I have a dream” speech on August 28, 1963.

It was dubbed “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in reference to Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white officer.

Often fighting back tears, relatives of Floyd, Blake and Breonna Taylor -- a black 26-year-old shot dead by police in her apartment last March -- took turns addressing the sea of people, who repeatedly called out the victims’ names in response.

Also read: Trump knocks protesters against racial injustice during New Hampshire rally

“Black America, I hold you accountable,” said Blake’s sister Letetra Widman. “You must stand, you must fight, but not with violence and chaos. With self love.”

Like his father 57 years ago, Martin Luther King III stood on the Lincoln Memorial steps and urged Americans to keep fighting inequality -- and to vote in November at all costs to defeat Trump.

“We are taking a step forward on America’s rocky but righteous journey towards justice,” King said.

tags
top news
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
ASI killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
ASI killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In