Prince Harry again appears in a video from his Montecito home to promote Wellchild

Prince Harry recently made a surprise appearance on Tuesday to support the upcoming 2025 WellChild Awards. In a recent video, Prince Harry promotes the 2025 WellChild Awards, encouraging nominations for exceptional individuals.(Youtube/WellChild)

Seemingly recorded at the Montecito home, the Duke encouraged the public to submit nominations for the 20th annual event.

“Each year, the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, recognize and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them,” Harry said in the Tuesday video.

“They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience, and courage that they demonstrate every single day.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show signs of reversing their professional distance this way

Harry encourages nominations at WellChild Awards 2025

Harry, who has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, stated, “This year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards. It is a true privilege to honor the bravery and compassion of this incredible community.”

The Duke urged people to nominate “exceptional people who inspire you every single day” for the upcoming ceremony.

“Your support can make all the difference,” he said. “So, please join us in recognizing the amazing individuals who will be recognized at the 2025 WellChild Awards.”

Notably, back in October 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the Duke was “amazing” with children while attending the 2024 WellChild Awards.

“Harry was so warm and charismatic on stage,” the insider shared. “The reaction to him was very good.”

ALSO READ| David Beckham sought ‘revenge’ against ex-pal Prince Harry over Meghan's infamous snub, claims scandalous book

“He was just chatting to them all and had even learned things about them all first, so it was intimate and touching,” the source added. “He is so good at that sort of thing, hanging with kids.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has filmed from his California home. He and Meghan Markle previously used the same spot in November 2024 when speaking at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.