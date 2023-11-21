Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise crowd at NHL game in Vancouver

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a surprise outing in Vancouver, Canada. On Monday, November 20, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were present at the NHL game between Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks. Ahead of the match, Prince Harry made the ceremonial first puck drop, following the footsteps of his late grandmother. Nearly 21 years ago, Queen Elizabeth made her own ceremonial puck drop during her 11-day visit to Canada. Prince Harry, top left, and Meghan Markle, top right, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, watch the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks play during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

Vancouver Canucks defeated San Jose Sharks at the Rogers Arena. After the puck drop, Prince Harry and Meghan resorted to their box seats to watch the game. The Duke even fist-bumped the captains Quinn Hughes and Tomáš Hertl prior to the match. Hertl told the reporters, “I actually had to tell him [to drop the puck] because he kept holding [it] and smiling. I said it’s time to drop it. It was a cool moment, for sure I will remember that one,” as per CNN.

This visit comes ahead of the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada for the second time in 2025. The Invictus Games which was founded by Prince Harry is an international sporting event involving military personnel injured in service. It first debuted in 2014. Its previous rounds were also held in the UK, the US, Australia, Netherlands, and Germany.

Following the Sussexes' recent surprise outing, fans were flocked to social media to express their views. One fan shared a video from their recent NHL visit along with the caption, “I love this new era of Prince Harry and Meghan running circles around the British press. The British know nothing until it’s happened. Key words they “know nothing.” Remember that when they claim to report on Sussex “sources.” There are none.”

Another fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “What's great is that the left-behinds have nothing going on for them other that guessing what Harry and Meghan are going to do for Christmas. And here the Sussexes are going about their lives, making plans for their organizations and living their best life. We love it here.”