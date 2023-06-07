Prince Harry can be barred from US? Duke's past drug use now at issue in visa case

A US court on Tuesday (local time) is hearing a case filed by a conservative think tank that argued over Prince Harry's visa application despite the revelations in his memoir of his past drug use. The Washington-based think tank Heritage Foundation under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has asked for the release of the British royal's immigration records. This came simultaneously as the Duke of Sussex testified in another lawsuit he filed against British newspapers. Britain's Prince Harry.(AP)

What does the lawsuit say?

The Heritage Foundation in its lawsuit argued that there is “intense public interest” in whether Prince Harry got special treatment during the application process and sent a public information request to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Prince Harry’s immigration records. It also linked those questions to wider immigration issues in the US, including at the southern border with Mexico.

While the DHS told in court that “a person's visa status is confidential”, the think tank questioned whether "celebrity elites" were receiving preferential treatment and if the agency was operating “fairly without fear or favour”.

Notably, visa applicants to the US are asked about their past drug use and can be barred from entry. However, there are exceptions, and waivers can be granted.

Prince Harry's drug use

Prince Harry in his book ‘Spare’ admitted to experimenting with drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelics. “It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal,” he wrote. The Duke of Sussex also described taking psychedelic mushrooms during a trip to California in 2016 - which is illegal in the state.

