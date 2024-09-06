Prince Harry motivates how ‘to heal, to change lives’ in a new video: Watch

Prince Harry recently shared an emotional video reflecting on how “to heal, to change lives and to save lives,” just days after his widely speculated and discussed reunion with his brother, Prince William. rince Harry shared an emotional video highlighting the healing power of sport ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.(X/Invictus Games in Vancouver.)

The video was released in anticipation of the 2025 Invictus Games, which are set to be held in Vancouver, Canada, to highlight the transformative impact the games have on the lives of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

The Invictus Games was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014. Since then, the event has grown into a global platform celebrating the resilience and strength of wounded veterans.

ALSO READ| Prince William's pals made it clear that Prince Harry is ‘not wanted’ in Royal Family

The video, posted on the official @InvictusGames25 handle on X (formerly Twitter), featured Prince Harry delivering a heartfelt message. “Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives,” he stated.

“For so many of these competitors, getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life. But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen, and sport being the facilitator of that, is very, very special for all of us to witness.”

Prince Harry and Prince William's reconciliation is very unlikely

Prince Harry’s motivational words come shortly after his brief return to the UK for a private family funeral. He attended the service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, where his brother, Prince William, was also present. Despite years of tension between the siblings, both were there to pay their respects, though they were “keeping a distance” at the funeral.

Netizens were quick to praise his latest video, like one tweeting, “Wow... we are looking forward to seeing the athletes in action!” while another espressing, “Wow! Such a powerful video!”

Now another widespread discussion is how Prince Harry will celebrate his upcoming 40th birthday, which falls on September 15. Insiders suggest a grand party is in the works, likely to be held in California, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reside.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle's Suits-era Toronto bachelorette pad sold within 5 days of listing

The Duke's birthday celebration is expected to be a star-studded affair, with Meghan, who is 43, their two children—5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet—and a lineup of A-list friends set to join the festivities.

However, royal insiders have hinted that Harry’s estranged family members from across the pond are unlikely to attend the celebration.