Prince Harry's visit to see King Charles III amid cancer news cost him…

Prince Harry's recent meeting with his father, King Charles III, amid his cancer news, has been doing the rounds in media circles. The long journey from the US to London reportedly took him more than 10 hours, lasted than an hour, but cost him a lot of pounds. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. Prince Harry has spoken to King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis and “will be traveling to the U.K. to see His Majesty in the coming days,” said the office of Harry and his wife, Meghan. (Ben Stansall/Pool photo via AP, File)(AP)

The unfortunate cancer diagnosis reunited the Duke of Sussex with his father and his homeland for the first time since September. Flying overnight from California, he landed at Heathrow alone as his wife Meghan Markle and two children stayed back in California. After stepping down from their royal posts, the nuclear family unit has lived there since 2020.

Daily Express reported that the Duke was driven to the King and Queen's residence in London. A police escort was by his side.

How much did the Prince Harry London visit cost?

It's quite likely that Harry may have spent more than £18,000 on plane tickets alone. Security and other transport charges are yet to be added to the cost.

How did the amount climb such heights?

Daily Express confirmed that a flight from LA to Heathrow costs £1,317 (Economy). The rising charges for Premium Economy, Business and First Class are £2685, £7040 and £8624, respectively (as listed on the British Airways website on February 7). The return flight may cost £1,458 for Economy, £2,929 for Premium Economy, £7,284 for Business, and £8,868 for First Class. Therefore, a return First-Class ticket would have cost him a whopping £17,492 overall.

On top of that, the Prince's private security cost estimation is listed as around £1.5million to £2.3million a year. This would possibly also include guards posted at Harry and Meghan's California home, and other scouting teams. Former reports from royal experts also suggest that even otherwise, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'spending problem' vexes the Palace.

Reports have also allegedly affirmed that Harry, who met his father at the Clarence House, was only there for a brief meeting. His stay was booked for an unrevealed London hotel instead of the royal residence. Later, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla were flown to Norfolk, Harry was not seen with them. This visit again confirms that the Duke's strained relationship with the royal family persists despite the recent trip.