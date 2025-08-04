Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Prison riot in Mexico state leaves 7 dead, 11 injured

AP |
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 03:47 am IST

Some of the inmates recorded videos in which they claimed the riot began as a group of prisoners rebelled against a criminal organization.

Authorities in the Mexican state of Veracruz on Sunday said they have restored order in a prison where seven inmates were killed and 11 were injured in a riot that broke out the previous night.

The Tuxpan prison was holding 778 prisoners in June, according to the latest official data. It is designed to house 735 inmates.(Shutterstock)
The Tuxpan prison was holding 778 prisoners in June, according to the latest official data. It is designed to house 735 inmates.(Shutterstock)

In a statement posted on X, the Department of Public Security of Veracruz said prisoners injured during the riot in Tuxpan prison are now receiving medical attention, and that fires started by some of the inmates have been extinguished.

Videos from the city of Tuxpan showed columns of smoke emerging from the prison on Saturday, while footage published on social media showed inmates with burns.

Some of the inmates recorded videos in which they claimed the riot began as a group of prisoners rebelled against a criminal organization known as Grupo Sombra that was extorting prisoners and their families.

The Tuxpan prison was holding 778 prisoners in June, according to the latest official data. It is designed to house 735 inmates.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Prison riot in Mexico state leaves 7 dead, 11 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On