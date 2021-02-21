IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
world news

Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace

A large coalition of technology firms and health organizations are working on a digital vaccination certificate, which can be used on smartphones to show evidence of inoculation for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:50 AM IST

People returning to work following the long pandemic will find an array of tech-infused gadgetry to improve workplace safety but which could pose risks for long-term personal and medical privacy.

Temperature checks, distance monitors, digital "passports," wellness surveys and robotic cleaning and disinfection systems are being deployed in many workplaces seeking to reopen.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Tech giants and startups are offering solutions which include computer vision detection of vital signs to wearables which can offer early indications of the onset of Covid-19 and apps that keep track of health metrics.

Salesforce and IBM have partnered on a "digital health pass" to let people share their vaccination and health status on their smartphone.

Clear, a tech startup known for airport screening, has created its own health pass which is being used by organizations such as the National Hockey League and MGM Resorts.

Fitbit, the wearable tech maker recently acquired by Google, has its own "Ready for Work" program that includes daily check-ins using data from its devices.

Fitbit is equipping some 1,000 NASA employees with wearables as part of a pilot program which requires a daily log-in using various health metrics which will be tracked by the space agency.

Microsoft and insurance giant United HealthCare have deployed a ProtectWell app which includes a daily symptom screener, and Amazon has deployed a "distance assistant" in its warehouses to help employees maintain safe distances.

And a large coalition of technology firms and health organizations are working on a digital vaccination certificate, which can be used on smartphones to show evidence of inoculation for Covid-19.

'Blurs the lines'

With these systems, employees may face screenings even as they enter a building lobby, and monitoring in elevators, hallways and throughout the workplace.

The monitoring "blurs the line between people's workplace and personal lives," said Darrell West, a Brookings Institution vice president with the think tank's Center for Technology Innovation.

"It erodes longstanding medical privacy protections for many different workers."

A report last year by the consumer activist group Public Citizen identified at least 50 apps and technologies released during the pandemic "marketed as workplace surveillance tools to combat Covid-19."

The report said some systems go so far as identifying people who may not spend enough time in front of a sink to note inadequate hand-washing.

"The invasion of privacy that workers face is alarming, especially considering that the effectiveness of these technologies in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 has not yet been established," the report said.

The group said there should be clear rules on collection and storage of data, with better disclosure to employees.

A delicate balance

Employers face a delicate balance as they try to ensure workplace safety without intruding on privacy, said Forrest Briscoe, professor of management and organization at Penn State University.

Briscoe said there are legitimate reasons and precedents for requiring proof of vaccination. But these sometimes conflict with medical privacy regulations which limit a company's access to employee health data.

"You don't want the employer accessing that information for work-related decisions," Briscoe said.

Biscoe said many employers are relying on third-party tech vendors to handle the monitoring, but that has its risks as well.

"Using third-party vendors will keep the data separate," he said.

"But for some companies their business model involves gathering data and using it for some monetizable purpose and that poses a risk to privacy."

The global health crisis has inspired startups around the world to seek innovative ways to limit virus transmission, with some of those products shown at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show.

Taiwan-based FaceHeart demonstrated software which can be installed in cameras for contactless measurement of vital signs to screen for shortness of breath, high fever, dehydration, elevated heart rate and other symptoms which are early indicators of Covid-19.

Drone maker Draganfly showcased camera technology which can be used to offer alerts on social distancing, and also detect changes in people's vital signs which may be early indicators of Covid-19 infection.

A programmable robot from Misty Robotics, also shown at CES, can be adapted as a health check monitor and can also be designed to disinfect frequently used surfaces like door handles, according to the company.

But there are risks in relying too much on technologies which may be unproven or inaccurate, such as trying to detect fevers with thermal cameras among moving people, said Jay Stanley, a privacy researcher and analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union.

"Employers have a legitimate interest in safeguarding workplaces and keeping employees healthy in the context of the pandemic," Stanley said.

"But what I would worry about is employers using the pandemic to pluck and store information in a systematic way beyond what is necessary to protect health."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
A cargo container (C) containing Malaysia's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines being unloaded following its arrival at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad Cargo area near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur.(AFP)
A cargo container (C) containing Malaysia's first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines being unloaded following its arrival at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad Cargo area near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur.(AFP)
world news

Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:54 AM IST
A total of 312,390 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Malaysia on Sunday morning, with more expected in coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad.(Reuters)
A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The Myanmar military is known as the Tatmadaw. Its True News page was no available on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump(Reuters)
world news

UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
In a key section of a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Saturday by The Associated Press, the panel of experts outlined “a well-funded private military company operation” called “Project Opus” designed to provide military equipment to eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.(REUTERS)
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.(REUTERS)
world news

Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
Industrial workers sit while maintaining social distancing at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Oragadam on June 9.(AFP File Photo)
world news

Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:50 AM IST
A large coalition of technology firms and health organizations are working on a digital vaccination certificate, which can be used on smartphones to show evidence of inoculation for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
world news

Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia's south were infected with the H5N8 strain after an outbreak in birds in December last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kuwaiti family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks at Kuwait Airport on April 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
A Kuwaiti family repatriated from Amman, wearing protective face masks at Kuwait Airport on April 21, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag. (Reuters)
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag. (Reuters)
world news

Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Since the news blackout, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said he would talk with Facebook about its move over the weekend. On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook had "tentatively friended us again" without giving further details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday.(AP)
The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday.(AP)
world news

Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Garland, 68, serves as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of 13 federal appeals courts. Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters from the LGBTQ community attend a rally in downtown Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.(AP Photo)(AP)
Anti-coup protesters from the LGBTQ community attend a rally in downtown Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military's takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks

ANI, Naypyitaw, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 AM IST
NetBlocks also informed that internet services in the country had been blacked out for the past six days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A female protester flashes the three-fingered salute in front of police in Mandalay, Myanmar,(AP)
A female protester flashes the three-fingered salute in front of police in Mandalay, Myanmar,(AP)
world news

Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests

Reuters, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The actor, Lu Min, was one of six celebrities who the army said on Wednesday were wanted under an anti-incitement law for encouraging civil servants to join in the protest. The charges can carry a two-year prison sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
None of the political action committees of 10 major companies reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp , Walmart Inc, AT&amp;T Inc and Comcast Corp , donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support Trump's claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly assault on the US Capitol.(REUTERS)
None of the political action committees of 10 major companies reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp , Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp , donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support Trump's claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly assault on the US Capitol.(REUTERS)
world news

Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission ahead of a Saturday filing deadline showed the group of corporate PACs affiliated with those 10 companies made $13,000 in new donations to candidates in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (L) watches pharmacist Blanko Radojkovic (R) preparing a simulated vaccine at the Sydney Local Health District Vaccination Hub in Camperdown.(AFP)
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (L) watches pharmacist Blanko Radojkovic (R) preparing a simulated vaccine at the Sydney Local Health District Vaccination Hub in Camperdown.(AFP)
world news

Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Up to 4 million Australians are expected to receive a Covid-19 vaccine voluntarily by March, with Morrison and Paul Kelly, the country's chief medical officer, among a small group of Australians receiving the first inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, left, visit the Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP)
Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, left, visit the Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP)
world news

Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots: Israeli health ministry

Reuters, Jerusalem
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST
The vaccine was also 98% effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021.(via REUTERS)
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021.(via REUTERS)
world news

United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered the engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP