Priyanka Chopra is British Fashion Council’s new ambassador

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 05:34 IST

The British Fashion Council (BFC) on Tuesday announced Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its new ‘Ambassador for Positive Change’ to support the organisation’s efforts to lead on change, using fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations.

The BFC said that as its ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will help raise awareness and promote best practice within the fashion industry, celebrating those that adhere to inclusive and ethical principles and act as a spokesperson for the importance of creative education.

She will have an active role in BFC events throughout the year, including London Fashion Week and the Fashion Awards over a twelve-month period from November 2020 to December 2021.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of BFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas…Her work as a social activist, promoting causes such as the environment and women’s rights, and her commitment to using her reach for good are what have made her one of the industry’s most courageous voices and the perfect choice as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change”.

A BFC statement on the announcement quoted Chopra Jonas as saying: “Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture, and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together”.

“Through my (BFC) role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet.”

The BFC statement noted that Chopra Jonas has been the recipient of numerous awards, besides featuring in more than 60 international films. In 2016, she was conferred the Padma Shri, and in December 2019 she received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her efforts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The BFC said her appointment is part of its strategy around the Institute of Positive Fashion, developed to help the British fashion industry lead in the goal to be more resilient, circular, equal and fair through global collaboration and local action.