 Priyanka to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra tomorrow | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Priyanka to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra tomorrow

Priyanka to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will accompany her brother Rahul Gandhi till February 25 when the yatra is scheduled to take a break. She will join the yatra when it resumes its journey later in Rajasthan.

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will resume its journey in Moradabad on Saturday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will resume its journey in Moradabad on Saturday. (Pic for representation)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will resume its journey in Moradabad on Saturday. (Pic for representation)

“Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will accompany her brother Rahul Gandhi till February 25 when the yatra is scheduled to take a break. She will join the yatra when it resumes its journey later in Rajasthan,” said a senior Congress leader.

After resuming its journey in Moradabad, the yatra will cover Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Aligarh and Agra. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also join the yatra in Agra on Sunday.

Meanwhile, suspended BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali is all set to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his Lok Sabha constituency Amroha on Saturday.

“Hearty welcome to Shri @RahulGandhi ji who set out on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra on February 24 in my parliamentary constituency #Amroha . The people of Amroha have always stood with the unifying forces of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make your journey successful,” said Danish Ali in a tweet in Hindi.

