A file photo of New York governor Andrew Cuomo at New York's Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2021. (AP)
Probe finds New York governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

The probe concluded that the work culture in Cuomo’s office was found to be “toxic” and “hostile”, enabling his conduct to persist.
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:11 AM IST

New York’s Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state government employees, and violated many state and federal laws, New York state attorney general Letitia James disclosed on Tuesday based on a probe conducted by independent investigators.

The probe concluded that the work culture in Cuomo’s office was found to be “toxic” and “hostile”, enabling his conduct to persist. The investigators looked at complaints by 11 women that took place between 2013 and 2020, interviewed 179 people and examined thousands of pieces of evidence, including documents.

Cuomo denied the charges in a recorded video message, arguing that the “facts are much different” from what has been portrayed.

