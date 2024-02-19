 Probe into Alexei Navalny's death ongoing: Kremlin | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Probe into Alexei Navalny's death ongoing: Kremlin

Probe into Alexei Navalny's death ongoing: Kremlin

AFP |
Feb 19, 2024 03:32 PM IST

"It's ongoing, all the necessary actions are being carried out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said Monday the investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny was ongoing as it slammed "vulgar statements" over the Kremlin's responsibility for his death.

A portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and flowers are seen during a protest in front of Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.(AP)
A portrait of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and flowers are seen during a protest in front of Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.(AP)

"It's ongoing, all the necessary actions are being carried out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the investigation, adding that Moscow considered a series of "blatantly vulgar statements" about Navalny's death to be "absolutely unacceptable".

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On