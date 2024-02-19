Probe into Alexei Navalny's death ongoing: Kremlin
Feb 19, 2024 03:32 PM IST
"It's ongoing, all the necessary actions are being carried out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin said Monday the investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny was ongoing as it slammed "vulgar statements" over the Kremlin's responsibility for his death.
"It's ongoing, all the necessary actions are being carried out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the investigation, adding that Moscow considered a series of "blatantly vulgar statements" about Navalny's death to be "absolutely unacceptable".
