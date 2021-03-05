Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators
A senior Chinese official says the largely pro-Beijing committee that currently elects the Hong Kong's leader will also elect some members of the city's legislature, as part of Beijing's planned revamp of Hong Kong's electoral system.
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing.
Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to deter Taiwan independence, seek peaceful ties and 'reunification'
- China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top 20 businessmen-cum-lawmakers are worth a staggering $534 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand says tsunami threat has eased, allows thousands to return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hikes defence budget to $209 bn, 40% increase in army renumeration
- Friday’s increase is over three times higher than India’s defence budget of about USD 65.7 billion (including pensions).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube removes five Myanmar television channels amid unrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Joe Biden to join first ever 'Quad' leaders meet: Australian PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China approves sale of traditional medicine products to treat Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 earthquakes and a tsunami warning. Here's what happened in New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping goes mask-free at NPC, raising questions over vaccination status
- President Xi Jinping -- appeared without face masks in Beijing Friday, mingling with thousands of delegates from across China at the country’s biggest political gathering of the year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to grow at more than 6% in 2021; defence outlay $200bn for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17% of total food available globally wasted in 2019: Here’s what the UN said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU, Italy stop AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine exports to Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-Americans ‘taking over’ US, says Biden on call with Nasa’s Swati Mohan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox