'Profound loss’: What Khaleda Zia's rival Sheikh Hasina said on her death

Exiled former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her passing as a major loss to the country’s political life. Former Bangladeshi Premiers Sheikh Hasina Wajed (L) and Khaleda Zia (R) speak as they attend a function in Dhaka on November 21, 2008.(File photo/AFP)

The 80-year-old, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and one of its most influential political figures, died earlier in the day after battling prolonged illness. The BNP announced her death on social media, saying she passed away around 6 am, shortly after the Fajr prayers.

Hasina’s condolence message was shared by the Awami League on its X account. “I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia,” the statement said.

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” it added.

Also Read | Khaleda Zia dies at 80: Widowed by a coup, she went on to rule Bangladesh twice | All about her life

Khaleda Zia and Hasina were principal political rivals for decades, with their leadership shaping Bangladesh’s electoral contests and governments. Their rivalry dominated the country’s politics for much of the last three decades.

The former Awami League chief also offered prayers for Khaleda Zia and conveyed sympathies to her family and party. “I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia’s soul,” the statement said.

“I convey my sincere sympathies to her son, Tarique Rahman, and to the members of her bereaved family. I also extend my condolences to the wider BNP family. I hope that Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength, and comfort to endure this difficult time,” it added.

The message came as Sheikh Hasina is currently taking refuge in India after being ousted from power in August last year amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh.

Who was Khaleda Zia

Begum Zia was born in Jalpaiguri, then part of the undivided Dinajpur district of British India. She went on to make history in 1991 when she became Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister following the restoration of parliamentary democracy.

The daughter of Iskandar and Taiyaba Majumder, she later served a second term as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, cementing her place as one of the country’s most influential political leaders.

She is survived by her elder son, Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter Zaima Rahman. Tarique returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years in exile and is currently the BNP’s acting chairman. He is also seen as a key contender in the upcoming national elections. Her younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko, died several years ago in Malaysia.

Khaleda Zia had been suffering from ill health for years. She frequently travelled abroad for treatment and most recently returned to Dhaka in May after undergoing medical care in the United Kingdom.

Doctors cited by Reuters said she was battling multiple ailments, including advanced liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and chest and heart-related complications.