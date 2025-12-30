Protests draw largest turnout of Somalis since Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Tens of thousands of Somalis gathered across the country Tuesday to protest Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, a move condemned by more than 20 countries as an attack on the East African nation's sovereignty. In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, crowds gathered at the main stadium for a rally led by prominent religious figures.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following Israel’s announcement.

At a UN Security Council emergency meeting Monday, Somalia protested the recognition saying it poses regional security issues. The Israeli representative decried those comments as a double standard because other nations have recognized Palestine as a state. The US special representative said the country’s position on Somalia remains unchanged.

Last week, Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland, drawing strong condemnation from Turkey — already at odds with Israel over the war in Gaza — as well as from Somalia and other nations.

Somaliland, a territory of more than 3 million people in the Horn of Africa, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a period of conflict that left the country fragile. Despite having its own government and currency, Somaliland had never been recognized by any nation until Friday.

Also Read | Where is Somaliland, and why has Israel’s recognition of the state sparked backlash?

In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, crowds gathered at the main stadium for a rally led by prominent religious figures who condemned Israel’s recognition and called for unity in defense of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Similar protests were reported in Baidoa in the southwest, Guriel and Dhusamareeb in central Somalia, and Lasanod and Buhoodle in the northeast. Protesters in those towns chanted slogans rejecting the recognition and waved Somali flags, according to residents and video footage shared online.

The combined protests marked the largest turnout of protesters since Israel’s declaration.

At the Mogadishu rally, traditional leader Mohamed Hassan Haad called on Somalis to oppose the recognition and warned against any attempts to claim Somali territory, urging people in Somaliland to reject the move.

Religious scholar Sheikh Mohamud Sheikh Abulbari also condemned Israel’s decision, describing it as unacceptable and saying it was wrong to welcome Israel into any part of Somalia, citing Israel’s actions toward Palestinians and Muslims at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Somalia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman protested the recognition at the Security Council meeting Monday. “Israel’s action not only sets a dangerous precedent but also poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” he told the council.

In Istanbul on Tuesday, Mohamud expressed gratitude to regional and international institutions that opposed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, the African Union’s principles, and established diplomatic norms.

“This sets a dangerous precedent that is contrary to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference that underpins in all international systems,” Mohamud said, standing alongside Erdogan.

“Such actions are creating conditions that embolden violent extremist groups who thrive on narratives of external interference,” Mohamud said. “The result is cascading insecurity for Somalia and the wider region of the Horn of Africa already strained by armed violent, humanitarian pressures and political fragility”

Erdogan expressed strong support for Somalia’s unity and integrity and condemned Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as “illegitimate and unacceptable.”

“The preservation of Somalia’s unity and integrity under all circumstances is a priority for us,” Erdogan said, accusing Israel of attempting to drag the Horn of Africa into instability.

Turkey has become one of Somalia’s closest allies over the past decade, providing military training and supporting infrastructure projects. It operates a military base in Mogadishu, where Somali forces are trained, and has dispatched a seismic research vessel — escorted by naval ships — to survey Somalia’s coast for potential oil and gas reserves. Erdogan said Turkey plans to begin drilling operations in Somalia in 2026.

Ankara has called Israel's move unlawful and warned it could destabilize the fragile balance in the Horn of Africa. The reasons behind Israel’s declaration remain unclear.

Earlier in 2025, Turkey hosted Somalia to address tensions sparked by a deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland to lease land along its coastline for a naval base. In return, Ethiopia pledged to recognize Somaliland’s independence — a step Somalia says violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.