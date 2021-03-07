IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody

  • The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST

An official from the party of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died overnight in police custody, associates said, while security forces cracked down on demonstrators staging some of the most widespread protests against last month's coup.

The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head. Sithu Maung, a member of the dissolved parliament, said in a Facebook post that Khin Maung Latt was his campaign manager and was arrested on Saturday night in the Pabedan district of Yangon.

Police in Pabedan declined to comment.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas to break up a sit-in protest by tens of thousands of people in Mandalay, the Myanmar Now media group said. At least 70 people were arrested. Earlier, troops occupied a university in the city after firing rubber bullets at people there, it said. Two people were injured.

Police also launched tear gas and stun grenades in the direction of protesters in Yangon and in the town of Lashio in the northern Shan region, videos posted on Facebook showed.

A witness said police opened fire to break up a protest in the historic temple town of Bagan, and several residents said in social media posts that live bullets were used.

Video posted by Myanmar Now showed soldiers beating up men in Yangon, where at least three protests were held despite overnight raids by security forces on campaign leaders and opposition activists.

The United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people to stamp out daily demonstrations and strikes in the Southeast Asian nation since the military overthrew and detained Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

"They are killing people just like killing birds and chickens," one protest leader said to the crowd in Dawei, a town in Myanmar's south. "What will we do if we don't revolt against them? We must revolt."

Reuters was unable to reach police for comment. A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.

The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar newspaper quoted a police statement as saying security forces were dealing with the protests in accordance with law. It said the forces were using tear gas and stun grenades to break up rioting and protests that were blocking public roads.

'Punched and Kicked'

Well over 1,700 people had been detained under the military junta by Saturday, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. It did not give a figure for overnight detentions.

"Detainees were punched and kicked with military boots, beaten with police batons and then dragged into police vehicles," AAPP said in a statement. "Security forces entered residential areas and tried to arrest further protesters, and shot at the homes, destroying many."

The killings have drawn anger in the West and been condemned by most democracies in Asia. The United States and some other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta.

China, Myanmar's giant neighbour to the northeast, said on Sunday it is prepared to engage with "all parties" to ease the crisis and is not taking sides.

"China is...willing to contact and communicate with all parties on the basis of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty and the will of the people, so as to play a constructive role in easing tensions," State Councillor Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, told a news conference.

Protesters demand the release of Suu Kyi and respect for November's election - which her party won in a landslide but which the army rejected. The army has said it will hold democratic elections at an unspecified date.

Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe, hired by Myanmar's junta, told Reuters the generals are keen to leave politics and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China.

He said Suu Kyi had grown too close to China for the generals' liking.

Ben-Menashe said he had also been tasked with seeking Arab support for a plan to repatriate Muslim Rohingya refugees, hundreds of thousands of whom were driven from Myanmar in 2017 in an army crackdown after rebel attacks.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
US B-52 bomber flew over the Middle East on January 27, 2021 in a show of force by President Joe Biden's new administration as it girds for a challenging relationship with Iran, the Pentagon said.( AFP)
US B-52 bomber flew over the Middle East on January 27, 2021 in a show of force by President Joe Biden's new administration as it girds for a challenging relationship with Iran, the Pentagon said.( AFP)
world news

US flies two B-52 bombers over Iran as Washington-Tehran tensions rise

AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The US military's Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.(HT File Photo)
After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.(HT File Photo)
world news

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The 69-year-old Nepalese leader received the jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wang pointed out that the world expects both China and India to safeguard the common interests of the developing countries.(AP)
Wang pointed out that the world expects both China and India to safeguard the common interests of the developing countries.(AP)
world news

India, China should create 'enabling conditions' to resolve issues: Wang Yi

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
"It is important that the two sides manage disputes properly and at the same time expand and enhance cooperation to create enabling conditions for the settlement of the issue," Wang said at an online press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS)
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Willing to engage with all parties in Myanmar, says China’s foreign minister

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Beijing has been cautious in its reaction to the situation in Myanmar where the military seized power in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since March 2020.(via REUTERS)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since March 2020.(via REUTERS)
world news

Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament.(via Reuters)
Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament.(via Reuters)
world news

Italian PM Mario Draghi prepares a video message as new Covid-19 cases spike

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:41 PM IST
It was not clear if Draghi would suggest further curbs to counter the spread of new, highly contagious variants. He is preparing a video address to mark Monday's International Women's Day and is expected to stress the need for solidarity with those suffering in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from what a Reuters witness and residents said was air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa,.(REUTERS)
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from what a Reuters witness and residents said was air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa,.(REUTERS)
world news

Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after foiling drone attacks: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Sanaa
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST
On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones over 24 hours launched towards Khamis Mushait and one towards the southern Saudi city of Jazan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
world news

Iran releases British-Iranian charity worker accused of spying

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Hojjat Kermani said Zaghari-Ratcliffe “is in good shape and happy to be released” but that it was still unclear if she can leave Iran immediately and fly to London to join her husband who has been campaigning for her release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class during his visit to the Sedgehill School, in London. (via Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class during his visit to the Sedgehill School, in London. (via Reuters)
world news

Covid-19 : Row over NHS pay overshadows Boris Johnson’s push to open schools

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The low-level pay rise sparked fury among health unions after a year in which NHS hospitals have been deluged with huge numbers of critically ill Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An AstraZeneca spokesman said: "There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," adding that all batches are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls. (Representative Image)(AP)
An AstraZeneca spokesman said: "There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," adding that all batches are subject to strict and rigorous quality controls. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Austria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine as precaution after woman's death

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:10 PM IST
One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said. A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden will announce the order during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of “Bloody Sunday.”(AP)
Biden will announce the order during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of “Bloody Sunday.”(AP)
world news

Biden to mark 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting-rights order

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Democrats say the bill will help stifle voter suppression attempts, while Republicans have cast the bill as unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of John Lewis the longtime congressman and civil rights leader at Freedom Park in Atlanta.(AP)
A portrait of John Lewis the longtime congressman and civil rights leader at Freedom Park in Atlanta.(AP)
world news

Bloody Sunday memorial to honour late US civil rights giants

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Selma, Alabama
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis deviated from his prepared speech to address the plight of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, which was subjected to mass killings, abductions and sexual slavery at the hands of IS. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily(REUTERS)
Pope Francis deviated from his prepared speech to address the plight of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, which was subjected to mass killings, abductions and sexual slavery at the hands of IS. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily(REUTERS)
world news

Where IS ruled, Pope calls on Christians to forgive, rebuild

AP, Qaraqosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Pope Francis came to Iraq to encourage them to stay and help rebuild the country and restore what he called its “intricately designed carpet” of faith and ethnic groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors will also track movements in Brent crude prices as rising oil prices is another risk for Indian markets. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, is currently hovering around USD 69 per barrel.(REUTERS)
Investors will also track movements in Brent crude prices as rising oil prices is another risk for Indian markets. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, is currently hovering around USD 69 per barrel.(REUTERS)
world news

Oil price to dictate market trend this week, say analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Besides, investments by FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) as well as domestic investors, movement of rupee against the US dollar and developments on the coronavirus front are likely to be closely watched for cues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP