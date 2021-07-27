Protests over Covid jolt Tunisia, Prez sacks PM

Fierce street clashes erupted on Monday outside Tunisia’s parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the country into a crisis.

Saied sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered the parliament closed for 30 days, a move that the biggest political party Ennahdha decried as a “coup”, following a day of angry protests against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Soldiers on Monday blockaded the assembly in Tunis while, outside, the president’s supporters hurled stones and insults at backers of Ennahdha.

People in Tunisia have lately been protesting over the country’s slow response to the Covid-19 crisis as coronavirus deaths have surged to one of the world’s highest per capita rates.

France brings law making Covid passes mandatory

France’s parliament approved a law on Monday requiring Covid-19 passes for all restaurants and domestic travel, and it also mandated vaccinations for all health workers. Both measures have prompted protests and political tensions. President Emmanuel Macron said they are needed to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals as infections rebound.

The law requires all workers in the healthcare sector to start getting vaccinated by September 15 or risk suspension. It also requires a “health pass” to enter all restaurants, trains, planes and some other public venues.

World leaders can attend UNGA summit in person

The United Nations has decided to let world leaders attend their annual gathering at the UN General Assembly in September in person - or deliver pre-recorded speeches if Covid restrictions prevent them from travelling. The UN expects to host an in-person meet from Sept 21-30.

NYC orders jabs or tests for all public workers

New York City will require all municipal workers to get vaccinated or take a weekly test, mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

The order will go into effect from September 13 and will apply to more than 300,000 personnel in the city, including police officers, firefighters and teachers.