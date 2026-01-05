‘Providing assistance to family’: Indian Embassy in US on Nikitha Godishala’s death in Columbia apartment

The Indian Embassy in the United States on Monday said that it is extending all possible consular assistance to the family of an Indian woman who was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland. Howard County Police are collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies in the US to locate and apprehend Sharma.(Unsplash)

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City, was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment of her former boyfriend, days after he allegedly reported her missing, US authorities said.

Also read| Indian woman found dead with stab wounds in US apartment; key suspect ex-boyfriend left country

A post shared by the Indian Embassy in the US read,"The Embassy is also following up on the matter with the local authorities."

Howard County Police on Sunday said they have issued an arrest warrant against 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, charging him with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Also read| Who was Nikitha Godishala? Missing Indian woman found dead at ex-boyfriend's Columbia apartment, suspect flees US

According to investigators, Sharma had reported Godishala missing days before her body was discovered. Police said he left the United States for India on the same day he filed the missing person report.

Arjun Sharma, 26, informed the police about Godishala's disappearance on January 2, stating that he last saw her on December 31 at his residence located in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road.

However, officials discovered that Sharma departed from the US on a flight to India later that same day.

“Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, made the missing person report to police and said he last saw his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, Jan. 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. Detectives on Jan. 3 executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased,” the police statement read.

Howard County Police are collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies in the US to locate and apprehend Sharma.