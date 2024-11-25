PTI convoy faces tear gas pushback as march for Imran Khan's release continues

A sizable convoy of supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by opposition leader Omar Ayub and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ran into strong pushback from law enforcement agencies. The convoys were subjected to severe tear gas bombardment in the vicinity of the Ghazi Barotha Canal, Chach Interchange, and Attock Bridge.

As police tried to disperse the PTI supporters heading towards the capital, the convoys came under heavy tear gas firing at the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange and Ghazi Barotha Canal, according to The Express Tribune.

The PTI convoys reached Punjab territory from Swabi and at first encountered peaceful progress. However, to block their passage, authorities used a lot of tear gas close to important checkpoints.

PTI Convoy Faces Violent Pushback

Law enforcement agencies sought to stop the convoys at these locations, requiring the PTI supporters to encounter opposition before they could proceed. Gandapur underlined in his speech to the gathering that the march will continue till the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Party members had differing opinions on the convoy, which was momentarily stopped at Ghazi Bridge. Chief Minister Gandapur suggested that they take a break before engaging in any conflict.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was angry over the hold-ups and urged the caravan to go without more delay. "Time is being wasted," she underlined while speaking from her car, urging supporters to remain in their cars and move quickly.

She implored, "Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly," emphasising the need to go forward immediately. "Khan's return is our goal. She emphasised the solitary focus on winning her husband's freedom by saying, "Let's move without delay."

Under Imran Khan's leadership, the PTI has been planning the march towards Islamabad and intends to stage a demonstration at D-Chowk. According to The Express Tribune, the demonstration, which the PTI characterises as a campaign for justice and freedom, has heightened political tensions as party members and supporters have been more outspoken over Imran Khan's imprisonment.

Despite efforts by the government to stop the demonstration, PTI has called for people to assemble at D-Chowk. Citing court orders, the Interior Ministry has stressed that protests will not be allowed in Islamabad and threatened to take legal action against any infraction.

In order to prepare for the demonstration, the authorities erected barricades throughout the city, sealed off important arteries, and strongly fortified Islamabad. Containers have been positioned along the roadways leading into the city, and authorities have blocked access to vital sites including D-Chowk and Islamabad Airport.

The actions have resulted in severe inconvenience, since key roads have been blocked and public transport has been suspended, preventing residents from moving freely across the area.

The prospect of extremists breaching the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has prompted terrorism alerts, and hospitals have been put on high alert in preparation of possible turmoil. Preemptive arrests have been made of PTI employees in advance of the protest.

According to The Express Tribune, several PTI members, including former MNA Nafisa Khattak, were taken into custody late Friday night, while others were arrested in Lahore and other Punjabi cities.

Internet and mobile data services may be halted in high-risk areas to mitigate any disruptions. This is to protect important locations and stop the dissemination of information that can incite unrest.

The extensive bottlenecks that have negatively affected everyday routines and transportation networks has made the public become extremely frustrated with the government's security efforts.