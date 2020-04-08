e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pulitzer Prize announcement to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pulitzer Prize announcement to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said the board includes many journalists who are on the front lines of reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2020 07:21 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
The announcement of Pulitzer winners in journalism and the arts will be postponed from April 20 to May 4 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement of Pulitzer winners in journalism and the arts will be postponed from April 20 to May 4 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo-pulitzer.org)
         

The Pulitzer Prize Board will postpone the announcement of this year’s winners because some board members have been busy covering the global coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced Tuesday.

The announcement of Pulitzer winners in journalism and the arts will be postponed from April 20 to May 4, the board said.

Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said the board includes many journalists who are on the front lines of reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. “As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Canedy said.

She added, “More than ever, this moment highlights journalism’s mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts’ ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence.” The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, will be postponed as well. Details of a fall reception for winners will be announced at a later date.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the US.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt looks at ways to restart business ops post lockdown
Covid-19: Govt looks at ways to restart business ops post lockdown
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
10 Madhya Pradesh policemen contracted coronavirus from Jamaat men: IG
10 Madhya Pradesh policemen contracted coronavirus from Jamaat men: IG
Jobless rate soars to 23.4% amid Covid-19 lockdown
Jobless rate soars to 23.4% amid Covid-19 lockdown
We will begin pool testing trials to speed up diagnosis: Satyendar Jain
We will begin pool testing trials to speed up diagnosis: Satyendar Jain
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
Nizamuddin’s ‘sehat apas’ step up to serve their Basti
Nizamuddin’s ‘sehat apas’ step up to serve their Basti
Covid-19: States reel from revenue loss, salary delays likely
Covid-19: States reel from revenue loss, salary delays likely
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news