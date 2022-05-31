Putin needs help from China and India on oil Europe does not want: Report
President Vladimir Putin may need to count even more on China and India should the European Union ban Russian oil, with few other takers in Asia able to process the type of crude Europe typically buys.
EU leaders agreed to pursue a partial embargo on Russian crude oil shipped on sea, potentially costing Putin up to $10 billion a year in lost export revenue.
Also read: Putin 'open to resume' frozen talks. Kyiv 'will win war' - Zelensky: 10 points
Though that could eventually leave more of Russia’s flagship Urals crude -- an oil brand that had been popular in Europe -- needing a new home, there will be limited buyers in Asia. That’s because the grade can’t easily be refined in large quantities in countries such as Sri Lanka and Indonesia that don’t have sophisticated processing and blending capabilities to handle the highly sulfuric type of oil, said traders.
That could lead China and India, which do have refineries that can process Urals, to pick up extra barrels. With Shanghai emerging from its months-long lockdown, Chinese state-owned and private refiners may have a renewed appetite to buy more from Russia, the traders said.
Also read: Putin in 'good health', only sane people can see: Russian foreign minister
However, there is likely to be a limit on how much China and India can realistically buy too, with the two countries already mopping up record amounts of Russian oil that’s steadily been shunned by Europe since the invasion of Ukraine.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics