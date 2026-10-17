Scott Jennings touted as Katie Zacharia's replacement as Trump decides to keep role vacant: 'His face lit up'

As Katie Zacharia was fired after working just 5 days as the White House Press Secretary, several names are being discussed as potential replacements. Trump, however, told Fox News that he plans to keep the role vacant for now. Conservative commentator Scott Jennings is interviewed onstage at an Americans for Prosperity event at the Adventureland amusement park on August 22, 2026 in Altoona, Iowa. (Getty Images via AFP) One of the names that are being touted on social media by supporters of Trump to replace Katie Zacharia is right-wing commentator and political strategist Scott Jennings. Jennings was earlier pitted to replace Karoline Leavitt, but Trump had announced Zacharia instead. Scott Jennings' reacted as he got the news about Zacharia's firing Friday, while he was live on The Scott Jennings Show.

Deep Dive Could Scott Jennings replace Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary? Has Trump chosen a replacement for Katie Zacharia? Who else has been mentioned as a possible White House press secretary?

Multiple users on social media pointed out that Scott Jennings face purportedly lit up after he heard the news of Katie Zacharia's firing. It added to speculation that Jennings could again be in the fray to be the new White House Press Secretary. However, Trump's comments suggest that the role of the White House Press Secretary will be vacant in the immediate future. Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy that he is in "no rush" to find the next press secretary. Also read: One briefing, scrutiny over bar qualification preceded Katie Zacharia's swift White House exit Social Media Touts Scott Jennings As Katie Zacharia Replacement Many posts were made on social media touted Scott Jennings as the next potential White House Press Secretary. Sharing the video of Jennings' reaction on his show, the social media handle Headquarters wrote: "Scott Jennings' face lights up after he learns Katie Zacharia has been fired and Trump is in need of a new Press Secretary." Here's the video: