Putin warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Russia is attacked, says US pressure won’t work

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would never bow to pressure from the United States or any other country, and cautioned that the response to any strikes into Russia would be very serious consequences. Vladmir Putin on US sanctions on Russia.(AFP)

Russian sanctions are an "unfriendly" act and "will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly affect our economic well-being," Putin said. Russia's energy sector feels confident, he said.

"This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia," Putin said. "But no self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure."

The sanctions on Russia by the United States come amid repeated claims by Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will “not buy much oil” from Russia.

What did Putin say?

Putin said breaking the balance in the global energy markets could lead to a hike in prices that would be uncomfortable for countries such as the United States, especially given the internal political calendar of the nation.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that the Trump administration has lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of some long-range missiles provided by Western allies, and remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about domestic missiles with a range of 3,000 km (1,900 miles), Putin said: "This is an attempt at escalation."

"But if such weapons are used to attack Russian territory, the response will be very serious, if not overwhelming. Let them think about it," Putin said.

Did US-Russia dialogue break down?

Trump had abstained from introducing new restrictions against Russia for months, but he gave in after plans for a fresh summit with Putin in Budapest collapsed.

Still, even after new sanctions and the summit's postponement, Putin appeared to remain open to discussion.

"Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue," Putin told journalists.

But if Russia was attacked with US Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine seeks, the response would be "very strong, if not overwhelming," he added.