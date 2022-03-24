‘Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine': Biden arrives in Belgium to hold meet with European allies

US President Joe Biden arrived in Belgium on Thursday to hold discussions with Washington’s European allies on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. “Thank you Prime Minister @alexanderdecroo from the warm welcome in Brussels. I’m looking forward our work together-with all our Allies and partners-this week as we continue responding to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine,” the US President’s Office said on Twitter, quoting Biden.

While in the Belgian capital, the Democrat will attend an emergency summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), address leaders of the European Union (EU) and hold meet with his fellow government heads from the G-7 nations. A day later, he will visit Poland to discuss the issue with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Also, during his Europe visit, Biden is widely expected to announce fresh sanctions against Russia. The United States is likely to impose restrictive measures on more than 300 members of State Duma, the lower house in Russia’s Federal Assembly.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy issued a fresh clarion call against Russia’s invasion of his country, calling for ‘worldwide protests’ as Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ on the Ukrainian soil completed a month. “Come from your offices, homes, schools and universities, come with Ukrainian symbols, and support peace, freedom and life,” Zelenskyy said in a video appeal.

