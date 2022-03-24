Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden in Europe for war summit, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden in Europe for war summit, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine

As, Russian forces wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine.
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.&nbsp;
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shelling rocked the capital city again on Wednesday with rockets slamming into a shopping mall and high-rise buildings as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control.

Russian forces also bombed Chernihiv in northern Ukraine destroying a bridge that had been critical for evacuations and aid deliveries, governor said.

Russian forces have wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks. NATO estimated Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war started on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday. Russia had called for a vote on its draft resolution that “demands a negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while India was among 13 countries who abstained.

As 3.5 million Ukrainians fled the war-torn country, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday, which will be one month since Russia invaded.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    Biden arrives in Europe for war summits, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Russia-Ukraine war live updates March 24

As, Russian forces wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine.
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.&nbsp;(AP)
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement

The resolution was brought by Russia brought by Russia got two votes from Russia and China while 13 UNSC members, including India, abstained from voting. No countries voted against the resolution on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Russia and China supported Russia-led resolution in the UNSC on Wednesday.&nbsp;
Russia and China supported Russia-led resolution in the UNSC on Wednesday. 
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war

  • "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.(AP)
Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.(AP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine: Pentagon

  • "The Ukrainians have managed to push the Russians back 55 kilometers east and northeast of Kiev," the senior official, who requested anonymity, told reporters. "That is a change from yesterday."
A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid delivered during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid delivered during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:45 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling

  • Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.
File photo of Oksana Baulina, the chief of video operations at the foundation run by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
File photo of Oksana Baulina, the chief of video operations at the foundation run by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:35 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Russian space agency wants foreign partners to pay it in rubles

  • Last week Rogozin warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station (ISS) to crash, by disrupting the operation of spacecraft vital to keeping the platform in orbit.
The ISS, a collaboration among the US, Canada, Japan, the European Space Agency and Russia, is split into two sections: the US Orbital Segment, and the Russian Orbital Segment.(AFP)
The ISS, a collaboration among the US, Canada, Japan, the European Space Agency and Russia, is split into two sections: the US Orbital Segment, and the Russian Orbital Segment.(AFP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:33 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

1 killed, several wounded as Kyiv hit by Russian shelling: Officials

  • Kyiv mayor Viltali Klitschko said the casualties were the result of an air strike that hit a car park outside a shopping mall in Kyiv's Podil district.
Firefighters extinguish a burning house hit by Russian Grad rockets in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district.(AFP)
Firefighters extinguish a burning house hit by Russian Grad rockets in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district.(AFP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:30 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Pay for gas in rubles: Putin tells 'unfriendly countries' including Europe

  • Immediately after his announcement, the ruble -- which has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine conflict -- strengthened against the dollar and euro, while gas prices rose.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

‘Covid cases rise for 2nd straight week’

  • There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late on Tuesday.
Health workers wearing protective gear walk to a compound to test residents for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shanghai.(AFP)
Health workers wearing protective gear walk to a compound to test residents for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shanghai.(AFP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: 100k trapped in Mariupol

Tens of thousands of residents have already fled the besieged southern port city, bringing harrowing testimony of a “freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”, according to Human Rights Watch.
Russia meanwhile refuses to rule out using nuclear weapons if it were facing an “existential threat”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.(Bloomberg)
Russia meanwhile refuses to rule out using nuclear weapons if it were facing an “existential threat”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

The $1.5bn goal: UN body to set up Early Warning System covering the entire world

Over the past 50 years, a weather, climate or water-related disaster has occurred on average every daysomewhere in the world - taking the lives of 115 people and causing $202 million in losses daily.
In this photograph taken on May 14, 2021, rescue personnel evacuate a resident through a flooded street in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone 'Tauktae' in Kochi, India. (AFP)
In this photograph taken on May 14, 2021, rescue personnel evacuate a resident through a flooded street in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone 'Tauktae' in Kochi, India. (AFP)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJayashree Nandi I New Delhi
Close Story
world news

India slams Wang Yi on his J&K comments at Islamabad OIC meet

India is now waiting for OIC Foreign Ministers joint statement tomorrow and will retaliate to any uncalled for reference to UT of Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
world news

War in Ukraine: A month that changed the world

  • We look back on a month of fighting that has killed hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children, and displaced over 10 million people.
Julia Koch, 10, of Chantilly, Va., holds a flag and sign during a protest against the Russia Ukraine war in Lafayette Park near the White House.(AP)
Julia Koch, 10, of Chantilly, Va., holds a flag and sign during a protest against the Russia Ukraine war in Lafayette Park near the White House.(AP)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP | , New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Russian minister urges public not to stockpile medicines amid West's sanctions

In March sales of some medicines such as anti-convulsive drugs and thyroid drugs had gone up 10 times in the first week of March, after the Russians launched a military operation on February 24.
Murashko said that monitoring of pharmacies had found that "there were shortages of a number of drugs", which he linked to panic buying.(Reuters file photo)
Murashko said that monitoring of pharmacies had found that "there were shortages of a number of drugs", which he linked to panic buying.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Ukraine invasion: Biden in Europe to reinforce united response

Biden will also travel to Poland later this week, with the country emerging as key both in terms of the influx of refugees from Ukraine and hosting additional American troops to safeguard Nato’s eastern flank.
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Wednesday. (AP)
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha I Washington
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out