Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden in Europe for war summit, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shelling rocked the capital city again on Wednesday with rockets slamming into a shopping mall and high-rise buildings as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control.
Russian forces also bombed Chernihiv in northern Ukraine destroying a bridge that had been critical for evacuations and aid deliveries, governor said.
Russian forces have wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks. NATO estimated Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war started on Feb 24.
Meanwhile, India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday. Russia had called for a vote on its draft resolution that “demands a negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while India was among 13 countries who abstained.
As 3.5 million Ukrainians fled the war-torn country, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday, which will be one month since Russia invaded.
Mar 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Biden arrives in Europe for war summits, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine
US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates March 24
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war
- "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine: Pentagon
- "The Ukrainians have managed to push the Russians back 55 kilometers east and northeast of Kiev," the senior official, who requested anonymity, told reporters. "That is a change from yesterday."
Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling
- Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.
Russian space agency wants foreign partners to pay it in rubles
- Last week Rogozin warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station (ISS) to crash, by disrupting the operation of spacecraft vital to keeping the platform in orbit.
1 killed, several wounded as Kyiv hit by Russian shelling: Officials
- Kyiv mayor Viltali Klitschko said the casualties were the result of an air strike that hit a car park outside a shopping mall in Kyiv's Podil district.
Pay for gas in rubles: Putin tells 'unfriendly countries' including Europe
- Immediately after his announcement, the ruble -- which has plummeted since the start of the Ukraine conflict -- strengthened against the dollar and euro, while gas prices rose.
War in Ukraine: A month that changed the world
- We look back on a month of fighting that has killed hundreds of civilians, including dozens of children, and displaced over 10 million people.