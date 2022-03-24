Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden in Europe for war summit, NATO bolsters troop presence near Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shelling rocked the capital city again on Wednesday with rockets slamming into a shopping mall and high-rise buildings as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control.

Russian forces also bombed Chernihiv in northern Ukraine destroying a bridge that had been critical for evacuations and aid deliveries, governor said.

Russian forces have wreaked destruction on cities throughout Ukraine over the past four weeks. NATO estimated Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war started on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, India abstained in the UN Security Council on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday. Russia had called for a vote on its draft resolution that “demands a negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while India was among 13 countries who abstained.

As 3.5 million Ukrainians fled the war-torn country, Zelenskyy called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday, which will be one month since Russia invaded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON