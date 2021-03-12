Quad going to be vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific, says Joe Biden
President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Quad – involving the US, India, Australia and Japan - is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific as he opened the first Quad Leaders’ Summit which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the bloc.
In his opening remarks, Biden also described Quad as a new mechanism to enhance cooperation and raise mutual ambition as they address accelerating climate change.
"We know our commitments...Our region is governed by international law, committed to all the universal values and free from coercion but I am optimistic about our prospect,” he said, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its muscles in the region.
"The Quad is going to be a vital arena of cooperation in the Indo Pacific and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," Biden told Quad leaders as requested Prime Minister Modi to speak.
"It's great to see you," Biden told Modi.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are other leaders who are attending the virtual summit, which is the first conclave of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral alliance.
Known as the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.
The four countries plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate change; critical and emerging technologies, including working to set technology standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future, officials said.
The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
#IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
"Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
