'This horrible pandemic': Queen chats with patients, nurses at UK hospital
- “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?’’ she told recovering Covid-19 patient Asef Hussain and his wife, Shamina. “This horrible pandemic.”
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with Covid-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic.
The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19 in February and suffered what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.’’
“It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?’’ she told recovering Covid-19 patient Asef Hussain and his wife, Shamina. “This horrible pandemic.”
The unit has treated about 800 coronavirus patients from across northeast London, with staff recruited from throughout the region, including retired doctors and nurses and even soldiers drafted in to help.
With friends and family members barred from the hospital by strict virus-control measures, nurses did their best to comfort seriously ill patients, senior nurse Mireia López Rey Ferrer told Elizabeth.
“As nurses, we made sure that they were not alone,’’ López Rey said. “We held their hands, we wiped their tears and we provided comfort. It felt at times that we were running a marathon with no finish line.”
Hussain was the third member of his family hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of December 2020. His brother died first, then his father passed away while Hussain was on a ventilator.
“I remember waking up one morning and just finding it really, really difficult to breathe,’’ he said. “I remember waking my wife saying that I feel like there’s no oxygen in the room. I remember me sticking my head out the window, just trying to breathe, trying to get that extra oxygen.”
He was on a ventilator for seven weeks and only recently was able to stop using a wheelchair.
Nurses helped lift Hussain’s spirits by arranging video calls on a tablet computer. Shamina Hussain told the queen that 500 friends and family around the world dialed in to one conference call to pray for her husband.
“So you have a large family, or a large influence on people,” the queen quipped.
The couple smiled.
-
Imran Khan supporters protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties. A confrontation between supporters of Imran Khan-led PTI and PML-N turned into an arena of slurs and slogans against each party's leadership outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of Nawaz Sharif. Holding flags of Pakistan, during the demonstrations, PTI workers chanted slogans against the ouster of the PM.
-
Ukraine economy expected to shrink 45.1% this year, Russia 11.2%: World Bank
The World Bank issued dire forecasts for Ukraine as Russia's invasion impacts both the country and its neighbors, warning in a report released Sunday of an even bleaker economic outlook if the conflict drags on. Ukraine's economy will collapse by 45.1 percent this year, the bank predicted, far worse than the 10 percent to 35 percent downturn the IMF projected last month. The conflict also has caused prices of grains and energy to soar.
-
Macron to face Le Pen in French election run-off
French President Emmanuel Macron leads far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of France's elections Sunday by a larger than expected margin, with the rivals now set to battle for the presidency in a run-off later this month, projections showed. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was predicted to come third with 19.8-20.8 percent and extreme-right pundit Eric Zemmour on 6.8-7 percent with candidates of the traditional left and right trailing far behind.
-
Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in an attempt to build dialogue with the Russian President as the war in Ukraine continues. Nehammer announced the visit to journalists, and on Twitter, after returning from a trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leaders and also visited the town of Bucha, site of alleged Russian military atrocities, on Saturday.
-
Sri Lanka's political alliance moves bill to remove executive presidency powers
Sri Lanka's parliamentary group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Sunday said that they have come up with a private member's bill to scrap the 20th amendment and remove the powers of the executive presidency. This decision was taken after a meeting at the Opposition Leader's office. Sri Lankan MP Harshana Rajakaruna said a constitutional amendment will be brought in to scrap the powers of the President, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics