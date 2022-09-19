Queen Elizabeth II funeral updates: President Murmu meets King Charles III, offers condolences

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. World leaders are joining King Charles and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Her funeral will be the UK's first in over half a century after British prime minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died last week on Thursday after reigning for 70 years.

The monarch has been lying-in-state in the oldest building on the parliamentary grounds since Wednesday as several people filed past her coffin to pay their respects. Long queues were seen along the bank of the River Thames as people waited to bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at the reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace - and offered condolences.