Rami Ranger named co-chair of Conservative Friends of India

Rami Ranger, whose rags-to-riches story reflects the success of many Indian migrants to the UK, has been appointed co-chairman of the Conservative Friends of India, a group affiliated to the ruling Conservative Party led by Theresa May.

Ranger, whose family was among thousands hit by India’s Partition, arrived in London in 1971 and went on to found a multi-million pound business empire. He was named co-chairman along with Zac Goldsmith.

He is associated with several India-related organisations and his company, Sun Mark Ltd,is the only one to have been awarded five consecutive Queens Awards for Enterprise. He has been conferred the royal honours MBE and CBE for services to business and the community.

Prime Minister May said on the new appointments: “The UK would not be the vibrant country that it is today without the enormous contribution of successive generations of British Indians.

“Conservative Friends of India plays an important role in strengthening the links between our Party and the British Indian community, and in supporting the flourishing friendship between the UK and India.

“I know that under Rami Ranger and Zac Goldsmith’s leadership, CF India will go from strength and strength as a valued part of our Conservative family.”

India’s high commissioner YK Sinha welcomed Ranger’s appointment and said he looked forward to working closely with the Conservative Friends of India to further bilateral relations.

Ranger added he would “work to further enhance the involvement of the British Indian community in the political life…The relationship between the Conservative Party, and the India diaspora, is the closest it has ever been.”