Record one-day spike in Covid-19 deaths, Donald Trump unveils reopening guidelines

world

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:57 IST

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus spiked to a new one-day high of 4,591 on Friday, nearly double the previous record, as President Donald Trump issued guidelines for reopening the country but left it to the states to decide; some of whom announced extended restrictions instead.

The 24 hours ending late Thursday the number of new fatalities went up to 4,591, overtaking by a wide margin the previous high of 2, 494 on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker (other tallies may be higher or lower; the previous record was put at 2,569 by one them).

The US toll so far was up, thus, to 33,286, and the number of confirmed cases went up by 31,451 over the same 24-hour period to 671,493.

The number of cases increased in New York state, the epicenter of the American epidemic, to 223,691 thus far; with 14,832 fatalities, most of them in New York City, at 11,477.

Despite these growing numbers, public health officials have expressed optimism that the United States is past the peak in new cases — 30% of US counties had not reported new cases in the last seven days, for instance. A drop in hospitalization and flattening of the curve on other metrics are the other signs giving them hope.

“We’re starting our life again,” President Trump told reporters at theWhite House daily briefing Thursday, as he unveiled the new federal guidelines citing those signs of improvement. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again in a safe and structured and very responsible fashion.”

States were expected to announce their own reopening plans under guidelines but there no prescriptive timelines; governors will decide. Some states, in fact, chose to extend their restrictions instead. New York, for instance, extended its shutdown to May 15; Michigan and Missouri had also extended their stay-at-home orders.

Trump said there are 29 states (of the total of 50) that can start soon and some of whom can get on to it right away. The White House task force has spoken of nine states that have reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases each, with less than 30 new cases a day. But no specifics were forthcoming once again.

The guidelines provide the reopening to be spread over three phases and laid down “gatekeeping” criteria for progressing from one phase to another. A state could decide to start phase for the entire state or parts of it based on 14 days of declining confirmed cases and testing, the ability of its hospitals to be able to deal with the the load without going into crisis mode; and provide robust and full testing for health workers.

In the first phase, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, places of worship and others could open if they are able to abide by strict social distancing rules of six-feet apart at the least. Employers could bring back workers if teleworking was not working out for them, but only in batches of 20% of 25%. All non-essential travel for employees could resume. Schools will remain closed and visits to senior living facilities and homes will remain prohibited. Stay-at-home orders will remain in force for vulnerable people, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Schools, day care centers and camps could reopen in the second phase, elective surgeries could resume. Large venues may be allowed to reopen, but with moderate social distancing. Visits to senior living facilities will remain prohibited.

All restrictions on workplaces will go in the third phase, ushering in the “new normal”, as Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House task force, put it. People will be expected to continue good hygiene practices and respect some amount of social distancing as “we still have an issue with asymptomatic spread”, she added.

The mitigation efforts now in force in most parts of the United States have shut down businesses causing large-scale layoff — close to 22 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks — and brought to the country to edge of the worst slowdown in US history, comparisons are being drawn to the Great Depression of 1929.

Protests have broken out across the country with marchers demanding the reopening of the country — in Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Michigan, Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming. And more are expected over the next few days.

President Trump has been just as keen as the protestors to reopen the economy and when asked about them, he told reporters, “They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut but they want to open safely. So do I.”

But there is growing popular disapproval of his handling of the outbreak, which has come under growing criticism for being delayed and “botched”. Majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s response, according to two new polls. A CNN poll out Wednesday showed 52% disapproved of his response, up from 48% in March. In another poll, by Monmouth University, 49% of the respondents said he was doing a bod job, compared to 46% who approved. In March, half of the respondents had said he was doing a good job.