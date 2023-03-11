Home / World News / Record-breaking floods hit Australia's Queensland, trigger mass evacuation

Record-breaking floods hit Australia's Queensland, trigger mass evacuation

world news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Police were co-ordinating the evacuation via helicopter to the mining town of Mount Isa, about 425 km (264 miles) south.

The emergency comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event. (Representative/AP)
The emergency comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event. (Representative/AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Emergency services in Australia's Queensland state evacuated residents to higher ground on Saturday, as record-breaking floods sparked by heavy rain lashed the region's northwest.

Fifty three residents of the isolated Gulf Country town of Burketown, about 2,115 km (1,314 miles) northwest of state capital Brisbane, had been evacuated since heavy rain triggered floods earlier this week, police said Saturday.

Around 100 residents remained in the town, with police urging a full evacuation on Saturday, as the nation's weather forecaster predicted river levels in the area to peak on Sunday.

"We are confident we can move the remaining people if we have to," Superintendent Tom Armitt told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), adding that floodwaters were still rising in the remote area.

Also read: Australian town witnesses rare 'fish rains', say reports

The emergency comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, including "once in a century" floods that hit remote areas in the neighbouring Northern Territory, in January.

At Burketown, the flood topped the March 2011 record of 6.87 metres after up to 293 mm of rain fell on Thursday and Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology previously said.

Police were co-ordinating the evacuation via helicopter to the mining town of Mount Isa, about 425 km (264 miles) south.

At Gregory, a small town about 120 km (75 miles) south of Burketown, the impact of flooding was not yet clear as contacting the community remained difficult, the ABC reported.

Flood alerts were current on Saturday for large swaths of Queensland, and there were also warnings for severe storms, heavy rainfall, and potential flash flooding in many parts, including the Gulf Country.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia floods
australia floods
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out