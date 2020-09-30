e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Regeneron says its Covid-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms

Regeneron says its Covid-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms

REGN-COV2 is part of a class of biotech therapies known as monoclonal antibodies. Several companies are using the technology to manufacture copies of human antibodies to the new coronavirus.

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 05:23 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
Trial results for the first 275 patients showed the greatest effect in those who had not yet mounted their own immune response prior to treatment.
Trial results for the first 275 patients showed the greatest effect in those who had not yet mounted their own immune response prior to treatment. (Bloomberg)
         

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday said its experimental two-antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients, enhancing its chances of becoming a treatment for the disease that has killed over a million people worldwide.

“We hope these data will support an EUA” (emergency use authorization) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said on a conference call.

The FDA can authorize emergency use of a drug before completing its review for a formal approval.

Shares of Regeneron, which closed at $573.61, were halted after hours.

Trial results for the first 275 patients showed the greatest effect in those who had not yet mounted their own immune response prior to treatment. That suggests the treatment, REGN-COV2, could help patients whose own immune system is not strong enough to combat the virus, Regeneron said.

REGN-COV2 is part of a class of biotech therapies known as monoclonal antibodies. Several companies are using the technology to manufacture copies of human antibodies to the new coronavirus.

Regeneron believes its dual-antibody formula will limit the ability of the virus to escape detection and attack.

The study tested two different doses of REGN-COV2 in two patient populations: those who had mounted an effective immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose immune response was not yet adequate, or seronegative.

Among patients given a placebo, those who already had effective natural antibodies had a median time to alleviation of symptoms of 7 days, compared to 13 days for seronegative patients.

Among seronegative patients given the Regeneron cocktail, median time to symptom alleviation was 8 days for the high-dose group, and 6 days for the low-dose group.

Regeneron also said REGN-COV2 rapidly reduced viral load through day 7 in seronegative patients. In addition, patients with higher virus levels at the start of the trial had correspondingly greater reductions in viral load with REGN-COV2, which is given by intravenous infusion.

Serious adverse side effects occurred in two placebo patients and one patient who got the lower dose of REGN-COV2. There were no deaths in the trial.

The treatment is also being studied for use in hospitalized patients, and for prevention of infection in people who have been exposed to Covid-19.

The U.S. government in June awarded Regeneron a $450 million supply contract for the antibody cocktail.

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG last month agreed to boost overall manufacturing capacity for REGN-COV2 by at least three and a half times. Under the deal, Regeneron would handle U.S. sales of the treatment and Roche would be responsible for the rest of the world.

tags
top news
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
‘We hoped she will survive’: Unease shrouds Hathras rape victim’s village
‘We hoped she will survive’: Unease shrouds Hathras rape victim’s village
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In