Relief for second Indian-Malaysian condemned to death by Singapore
- Datchinamurthy Kataiah, 36, was scheduled to be hanged Friday, just two days after the execution of a Malaysian man that sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.
A second Malaysian man due to be hanged in Singapore this week for drug trafficking won a last-minute reprieve Thursday from the top court.
Lawyer M. Ravi, who earlier represented Datchinamurty, said the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a legal challenge on May 20.
Datchchinamurthy is part of a civil case involving 13 death row prisoners who are challenging the prison department's forwarding of copies of their prison correspondence to the attorney general's office without their consent, anti-death penalty activist Kirsten Han said.
Ravi and Han said Datchinamurthy represented himself in court Thursday because no lawyer wanted to take the case, fearing reprisals from the government. Lawyers who take on late-stage death row cases are often accused of abusing court processes if they lose and may have to pay hefty costs demanded by the attorney general's office, they said.
Datchinamurthy was arrested in 2011 and convicted of trafficking about 45 grams (1.6 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. Fellow Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was also on death row for over a decade before he was hanged on Wednesday. Singapore's government says its use of the death penalty for drug crimes is made clear when people enter the country.
Nagaenthran’s supporters and lawyers said he had an IQ of 69 and was intellectually disabled, and that the execution of a mentally ill person is prohibited under international human rights law.
His case drew pleas from the European Union and global figures including British business magnate Richard Branson to commute his sentence, but Singapore courts ruled he understood his actions at the time of his crime.
Singapore had halted executions for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic before resuming them with the execution of a drug trafficker in March.
-
Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
-
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules
Beijing on Thursday locked down some communities, moved several schools online and suspended gatherings in public spaces in a scramble to prevent a Shanghai-like large-scale Covid outbreak in the Chinese capital. The city reported 50 Covid cases for April 27, pushing the caseload to around 150 so far, amid ongoing mass nucleic acid testing of the vast majority of Beijing's 22 million residents by Saturday.
-
UK minister allegedly watched porn while sitting in House of Commons
Britain's governing Conservative Party has called for an investigation into the case of a senior minister allegedly watching pornography on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's' cell phone while sitting in the House of Commons. The party's chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, has asked that the matter be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The call for an investigation comes amid a wave of controversy about sexual harassment and misogyny in Westminster.
-
Canada lawmakers vote to label Russia’s acts in Ukraine as ‘genocide’
Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously voted to adopt a motion accusing the Russian government of committing “acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people”. “This is a tool to say that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, that the support we've been providing has not been enough and we need to do more for the people of Ukraine,” mP Heather McPherson said, according to the CBC News.
-
Watch: When Lord's cricket ground echoed with call of Azaan during iftar
The Lord's Cricket ground, also known as the home of cricket, hosted an iftar in the Long Room to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The event was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board “I wanted to do a Long Room of the Lord's at the home of cricket. And thankfully, we are here today,” Hussain said.
