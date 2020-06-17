e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:51 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Beijing, China
Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.
Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.(HT photo)
         

The Chinese capital on Wednesday cancelled more than 60% of commercial flights and raised the alert level amid a new coronavirus outbreak, state-run media reported.

The website of the Communist Party’s Global Times said that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two major airports have been scrapped.

Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected. Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions but in recent days has added a total of 137 new cases with no new deaths.

On Wednesday, the city raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspension of plans for opening up and stiffened requirements for social distancing.

No official public notice on a change in regulations has been issued by China’s civil aviation authority or by either Beijing Capital Airport — traditionally the world’s second busiest handling more than 101 million passengers — or Beijing Daxing International Airport.

However, on its official microblog, Beijing Capital said it expected to handle 500 flights on Wednesday. According to the official Beijing Daily website, the number of takeoffs and landings at the airport on June 10 was 901.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
‘How dare China kill our soldiers?’: Rahul Gandhi on Galwan Valley face-off
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
EXCLUSIVE | Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Kirmani
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In